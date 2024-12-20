Fleetwood Mac Has No Chance Of Reforming Says Stevie Nicks (2024 In Review)

Stevie Nicks had a top 24 story of June 2024 after she shared that Fleetwood Mac appears to be over for good following the tragic death of Christine McVie in 2022.
Nicks made the comments in an interview where she also shared that she was surprised at the news of McVie's death. "Without Christine, no can do," Nicks recently told Mojo "There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn't work."
McVie's last performance with Fleetwood Mac occurred in 2019 when the band concluded a tour without longtime member Lindsey Buckingham, who was ousted from the group in 2018. The band went on the road with Crowded House guitarist Neil Finn former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers member Mike Campbell.
She said of the surprise of McVie's death, "It was all stunningly strange because there wasn't any lead-up to it. We got a call, and I was going to rent a plane and go see her, but her family said, 'Don't come, because she may not be here tomorrow.' And the next day, she passed away.
"I wanted to go there and sit on her bed and sing to her - which definitely would have made her pass away faster," she joked. "But I needed to be with her. And I didn't get to do that. So that was very hard for me. I didn't get to say goodbye."
Slash Teamed With Chris Stapleton To Cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well' (2024 In Review)
Fleetwood Mac Authorized Documentary In The Works
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Auction Brings In $1.3 Million
Fleetwood Mac Weekend Coming To AXS TV to Celebrate Julien's Christine McVie Auction
Stream Metallica's 2024 Helping Hands Concert- Paul McCartney Joined By Ringo and Ronnie Wood At London Concert- more
The Replacements' Bob 'Slim' Dunlap Dead At 73- FTC Bans 'Junk Fees' For Concert Tickets- Alice Cooper and Rob Halford Get Animated- more
Travis Tritt Announces 2025 U.S. Tour- The Steve Martin Annual Banjo Prize Announces Two Winners for 2024- more
Sweet Relief Announces All-Star Benefit Concert Honoring Joan Baez- Big Time Rush Hit The Ice For Holiday Extravaganza- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Stream Metallica's 2024 Helping Hands Concert
Paul McCartney Joined By Ringo and Ronnie Wood At London Concert
Maneskin's Damiano David Expands And Upgrades 2025 Solo Tour
Coheed and Cambria Release 'Claudio Covers' Album
The Story Of Queen I The Album Cover Reveals On The Greatest
Blacklite District Launching Red Carpet Tour
Van Halen Has A Wealth of Unreleased Material Says Anthony (2024 In Review)
Fleetwood Mac Has No Chance Of Reforming Says Stevie Nicks (2024 In Review)