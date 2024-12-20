Jelly Roll Took 'Halfway To Hell' To No. 1 (2024 In Review)

Jelly Roll scored a top 24 story of June 2024 after he claimed the top spot on the country radio charts with his hit song "Halfway to Hell" from his critically acclaimed debut Country album Whitsitt Chapel.
This achievement marked the CMA, ACM, and CMT winning artist's fifth consecutive number one and fourth at Country radio via Stoney Creek Records. Jelly announced the news from his live performance at Nissan Stadium, where he co-hosted CMA FEST's ABC television special.
"I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from my fans and country radio," he said. "It's a testament to the power of music that I am here at all and I've never been more inspired to keep creating. Thank you to everyone that has made this possible. I'm ready to share more music soon...very soon," added Jelly.
