Ozzy Osbourne Warned Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death (2024 In Review)

Ozzy Osbourne earned a top 24 story of June 2024 after he referenced the infamous "ant snorting" incident in Motley Crue's biopic and autobiography "The Dirt" in a PSA message for beverage brand Liquid Death.
The company has released a new video entitled "Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death" as a reaction to posts on Instagram talking about snorting the brand's "Death Dust".
The metal legend shares, "I love how Liquid Death makes a healthy thing like hydration more fun. Sharon, the family, and I drink Liquid Death all the time, it's delicious. But seriously, don't snort or inject anything they make. It's much better for drinking." Watch the video below:
