Scott Weiland's Widow Revealed 'Truth' About His Death (2024 In Review)

The widow of late Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland had a top 24 story of June 2024 after she revealed that she believes the coroner incorrectly labeled his death an accidental drug overdose and in an interview she shared what she believed killed her husband.

Jamie Wachtel Weiland told the Appetite for Distortion podcast, "I feel like when he died, everybody was kind of, like, that's tragic, but, of course, he overdosed, which he didn't f***ing overdose, which I tried to get that point across. He didn't. Because he had drugs in his system, the coroner had to rule it an overdose."

She believes that there was another cause of death. She explained, "The truth is Scott died because the main artery in his left ventricle was 95 percent blocked. That came from 10 years of heroin use, that came from an entire adult life of chain smoking. His heart stopped.

"Did he have trace amounts of drugs in his system? He did. Did I know he was using? No, I didn't, because he lied to me, because I had caught him before and it would always be this huge fight and I would be furious at him."

Elaborating further, she added, "I remember even talking to the coroner in Minnesota when everything happened and saying, like, 'How could he lie to me about this again?' And the coroner was so kind. And he said, 'I think he just really didn't wanna disappoint you.'

"But, yeah, I really wanna clear up, that was not an overdose - it was not. He was not using heroin. He did not overdose on drugs. His heart stopped because his heart had been through so much abuse because of prior drug use in his life and smoking and heavy drinking."

