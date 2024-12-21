Shifty Shellshock Cause Of Death Revealed (2024 In Review)

Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock had a top 24 story of June 2024 after his official cause of death was revealed by a representative. The singer was found dead in his Los Angeles home on June 24th. He was 49 years old.
Howie Hubberman, a reported representative for Shellshock, real name is Seth Binzer, told Rolling Stone, "Seth has been struggling with substance abuse problems for quite some time.
"Seth was not happy with the daily struggle that's called life. Some people cope in many different ways. It's unfortunate we lose so many people to addiction and accessibility to harmful drugs. Shifty was a real-life tragedy. Too fast, too hard, too soon."
The rap-rock band was best known for their chart topping song "Butterfly", which claimed the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Hot 100 singles charts for two weeks in March of 2001.
