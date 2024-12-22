Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Took 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1 (2024 In Review)

Billy Morrison earned a top 24 story of July 2024 after his collaboration "Crack Cocaine" featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens and co-written by all three artists- became the #1 Active Rock Song in America. Here are the details from SRO in our look back at the year in rock: Having jumped into this position on the Mediabase chart, the track is the second single from BILLY's third solo album THE Morrison Project via TLG | ZOID | Virgin Music Group (released April 19).

"I'm just hugely grateful to every person on 'The Morrison Project' team for pushing this track to the Active Rock Number One spot," says an ecstatic Morrison, the British guitarist, singer, and songwriter primarily known as Billy Idol's rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens. "Both the song and the album have been so well-received-I couldn't have asked for more. It's a testament to passion and an honest love for making music as well as having a strong independent team. Thank you to my label, TLG | ZOID | Virgin Music Group, and every radio station and rock fan that played a part in this success."

Says Ozzy: "I'm overjoyed that 'Crack Cocaine' is number one at rock radio. And, of course, I'm even happier for my friend Billy Morrison."

"The power of great respect and friendship is truly on display with 'Crack Cocaine,'" offers Steve Stevens. "To contribute to the legacy of Ozzy Osborne is mind-blowing. Thank you Billy Morrison for the phone call and steering the ship."

In "Crack Cocaine," Ozzy sings, "I guess the way that your love makes me feel/Must mean I'm really addicted." "Crack Cocaine" is the first new song with Ozzy on vocals since the 2022 release of his worldwide smash album Patient Number 9 which earned him two Grammy Awards ("Best Rock Album," "Best Metal Performance").

Morrison, Osbourne, and Stevens all appear in the "Crack Cocaine" video, with Paris Jackson playing the glamorous/romantic interest. Directed by Ivo Raza and filmed at various Los Angeles locations, it also features cameos from visual artist Risk and actor Jeff Hilliard. The video has now logged over 3.6 million views on YouTube.

Related Stories

Billy Morrison Teams With Cypress Hill For 'Phenomenon'

Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison Announce Above Ground Benefit Concert Initial Guests

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Morrison And Steve Stevens Teamed For 'Crack Cocaine' (2024 In Review)

Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison Announce 4th Above Ground Benefit Concert

News > Billy Morrison