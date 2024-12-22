David Lee Roth Shared 'National Anthem' Video For July 4th (2024 In Review)

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth landed a top 24 story of July after he celebrated July 4th by sharing a new video entitled "National Anthem" of him dancing to the Steppenwolf classic, "Born To Be Wild".

The song was the signature hit for Steppenwolf and was featured in the classic film "Easy Rider" and has been credited by some as the first "heavy metal" song due to its heaviness and the use of the term in the lyric in reference to a motorcycle.

Van Halen is indirectly tied to "Born To Be Wild" via its prominent use in the 1984 film "The Wild Life", which was written by Cameron Crowe as the follow-up to his hit movie "Fast times At Ridgemont High".

Roth's bandmate Eddie Van Halen wrote and performed the score for the film and the soundtrack featured Eddie's track "Donut City". Watch Roth's "National Anthem" video below:

