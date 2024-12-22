.

Uncensored Ozzfest Documentary Narrated By Kurt Loder Released (2024 In Review)

Ozzfest had a top 24 story of July 2024 in our look back in the Year In Rock after the iconic festival's official YouTube channel shared a documentary entitled "Ozzfest 2002 uncensored" that features MTV personality Kurt Loder narrating "the history of Ozzfest from its inception in 1996 to 2001."

The 20-minute clip features behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Ozzy Osbourne, Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit, David Draiman of Disturbed, Brandon Boyd and Alex Katunich of Incubus, Lynn Strait of Snot, Dave WIlliams and Mike Luce of Drowning Pool, Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and more plus clips of Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, System of a Down, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Rob Zombie, Pantera, Sepultura, Mudvayne, Godsmack, Soulfly, Kittie, Crazy Town, and more.

The U.S. portion of 2002 incarnation of the traveling metal music festive featured Ozzy Osbourne headlining along with mainstage performances from System Of A Down, Rob Zombie, P.O.D., Drowning Pool (until the death of frontman Dave Williams), Adema, Black Label Society and Tommy Lee (for the last portion of the tour).

The second stage featured Down, Hatebreed, Chevelle, Neurotica, Meshuggah, Soil, Flaw, 3rd Strike, Pulse Ultra, Ill Nino, Andrew W.K., Glassjaw, The Used, Sw1tched, Otep, Mushroomhead.

