Brujeria's Ciriaco 'Pinche Peach' Quezada Dead At 57 (2024 In Review)

12-23-2024
Brujeria had a top 24 story of July 2024 in our look back in the Year In Rock after they shared the sad news via social media that Ciriaco "Pinche Peach" Quezada had died from serious heart complications. He was 57 years old.

The band shared via Facebook on Thursday (July 18th), "I never thought I would have to do something like this. This is not easy for me. So here I am with very heart breaking news.

"This news hurts more then anything else I've ever announced here before... Pinche Peach of Brujeria passed away last night from serious heart complications. Ciriaco Quezada (Pinche Peach) Nov 24, 1966 to July 17, 2024

"As a long term member of Brujeria he was the unmasked face of Brujeria! He was the 'star' of all our song videos. Videos like 'La Migra' to 'El Patron del Reventon'.

"The band and I will miss you dearly. We love you and loved working with you! You will not ever be forgotten!! He was my best friend, my bro, my bandmate, and my cousin.."

