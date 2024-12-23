KISS Classic Joined Spotify's Billions Club After Surpassing 1 Billion Streams (2024 In Review)

KISS scored a top 24 story of July 2024 after their rock disco classic "I Was Made For Lovin' You" officially entered Spotify's Billions Club after the track surpassed 1 billion streams on the online music service.

"I Was Made For Lovin' You" is not alone on Spotify's The Billions Club playlist, it joins rock classics like Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City", Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters", Aerosmith's "Dream On", Arctic Monkey's "I Wanna Be Yours", and Linkin Park's "In The End".

"I Was Made For Lovin' You" was on KISS' controversial 1979 album, "Dynasty", which shifted the band's sound from the hard rock they were known for to a more disco inspired style, especially with that track and "Sure Know Something".

