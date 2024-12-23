.

12-23-2024
German rockers Rammstein have gifted fans with a brand new 54 minute documentary entitled Behind The Scenes of the World Stadium Tour 2019-2024, that is now streaming in full on YouTube.

Here is the synopsis: Rammstein World Stadium Tour - a journey spanning five years, 135 concerts, and an incredible six million fans in attendance. From 2019 to 2024, a video team followed the production, focusing on the impressive efforts of the crew and their various trades.

The footage provides an authentic and powerful look behind the scenes of the production: from intricate stage construction and lighting design to pyrotechnics, logistics, and countless other tasks.

It highlights the expertise, tireless dedication, close collaboration, and sense of responsibility of an exceptional crew - qualities essential to creating a show of this magnitude.

Rammstein Take Fans Behind The Scenes of the World Stadium Tour 2019-2024

