German rockers Rammstein have gifted fans with a brand new 54 minute documentary entitled Behind The Scenes of the World Stadium Tour 2019-2024, that is now streaming in full on YouTube.
Here is the synopsis: Rammstein World Stadium Tour - a journey spanning five years, 135 concerts, and an incredible six million fans in attendance. From 2019 to 2024, a video team followed the production, focusing on the impressive efforts of the crew and their various trades.
The footage provides an authentic and powerful look behind the scenes of the production: from intricate stage construction and lighting design to pyrotechnics, logistics, and countless other tasks.
It highlights the expertise, tireless dedication, close collaboration, and sense of responsibility of an exceptional crew - qualities essential to creating a show of this magnitude.
Rammstein's Till Lindemann Streams New Song 'Meine Welt'
Rammstein's Till Lindemann Documents His Journey to North America in New Clip
Rammstein Say Allegations Are 'Baseless And Grossly Exaggerated'
The 69 Eyes Deliver Video For Cover Of Rammstein's 'Feuer Frei!'
Gene Simmons Believes Entitled Kids Killed Rock- Alex Van Halen Explains Why Brothers Did Not Include Hagar Era- more
Alex Van Halen 'Never Really Got To Say Goodbye' To Eddie- Rock World Pays Tribute To Amen's Casey Chaos- more
Macaulay Culkin Cameos In Kim Kardashian's 'Santa Baby' Video- Stray Kids Make Music History With Sixth No. 1 On Billboard 200 With 'Hop'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Gene Simmons Believes Entitled Kids Killed Rock
Alex Van Halen Explains Why 'Brothers' Did Not Include Hagar Era
Rammstein Take Fans Behind The Scenes of the World Stadium Tour 2019-2024
Fatal Vision Deliver 'All Hearts Come Home for Christmas' Video
John Lennon Immersive Interactive Fiction Adventure Launched
Steel Panther Forced To Cancel December 30th Concert
Christmas Time Again With Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio
Singled Out: Keith Roth's I Don't Feel Like Thinking Today