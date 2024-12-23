Zach Bryan Helped Bruce Springsteen Score Career First (2024 In Review)

Zach Bryan landed a top 24 story of July 2024 helped Bruce Springsteen score a career first. Here is the report in our look back in the Year In Rock: Eric Church may have a song called "Springsteen", but it was country star Zach Bryan who has helped rock veteran Bruce Springsteen make his very first appearance on the Hot Country Songs chart.
Bryan tapped Springsteen to appear on the song "Sandpaper," from Zach's brand new album "The Great American Bar Scene", which was released on July 4th. The song debuted at No. 26 on the country chart and gave Springsteen his first appearance on the Hot 100 chart in 15 years after it secured the No. 17 spot.
The album claimed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 and topped various charts including Top Streaming Albums, Top Country Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, according to UCR.
As we previously reported in the Day in Country, ahead of the album release, Zach selected 21 of his favorite bars across the U.S. and Canada where fans were the first to hear tracks from record.
Zach explained via Instagram, "My intent with all this is to give everyone an early glimpse of this album, but more importantly this is in the spirit of bringing people together for a memorable moment.
"I have chosen 23 bars across the country that embody the spirit of American culture. These bars will play select cuts from The Great American Bar Scene starting June 24th.
"As much as I'd kill to play all these timeless bars, it wont be possible. I will be visiting a few off the list to have a drink with ya'll. 'The Great American Bar Scene' will be released on July 4th With love from the road, -ZB."
Zach Bryan Recruits Casey Affleck For 'Oak Island' Video
Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs Lead Stagecoach Festival Lineup
Zach Bryan Helps Bruce Springsteen Score Career First
Zach Bryan Streams New Album 'THE GREAT AMERICAN BAR SCENE'
Gene Simmons Believes Entitled Kids Killed Rock- Alex Van Halen Explains Why Brothers Did Not Include Hagar Era- more
Alex Van Halen 'Never Really Got To Say Goodbye' To Eddie- Rock World Pays Tribute To Amen's Casey Chaos- more
Macaulay Culkin Cameos In Kim Kardashian's 'Santa Baby' Video- Stray Kids Make Music History With Sixth No. 1 On Billboard 200 With 'Hop'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Gene Simmons Believes Entitled Kids Killed Rock
Alex Van Halen Explains Why 'Brothers' Did Not Include Hagar Era
Rammstein Take Fans Behind The Scenes of the World Stadium Tour 2019-2024
Fatal Vision Deliver 'All Hearts Come Home for Christmas' Video
John Lennon Immersive Interactive Fiction Adventure Launched
Steel Panther Forced To Cancel December 30th Concert
Christmas Time Again With Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio
Singled Out: Keith Roth's I Don't Feel Like Thinking Today