Axl Rose Helped Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency (2024 In Review)

Billy Joel had a top 24 story of July 2024 after he invited Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose to join him as a special guest during the final show of his record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden on July 25th.

Joel played the final show of his decade-long residency at the iconic New York City venue and surprised fans by bringing out the GNR and one-time AC/DC vocalist to join him to perform three songs.

Rose jumped on stage half-way through the concert to perform "Live And Let Die", the Paul McCartney and Wings' James Bond theme song that Guns N' Roses famously covered in the early 1990s.

They followed up with a performance of the AC/DC classic "Highway To Hell". Rose returned to the stage for the concert's final number, Joel's classic hit "You May Be Right".

Axl joined Billy mid-show to perform Guns N' Roses' "Live And Let Die" (originally by Paul McCartney and Wings), and AC/DC's "Highway To Hell". He returned for the final song of the night, Joel's "You May Be Right".

Check out video, courtesy of the Billy Joel Concert Videos YouTube channel, below

Related Stories

Billy Joel And Rod Stewart To Team Up For First Time At Stadium Show

Billy Joel Released First New Song In Decades (2024 In Review)

Billy Joel To Be Featured On First Episode Of John Mayer's 'How's Life' Interview Series

Billy Joel Announces First Toronto Concert In Over A Decade

News > Billy Joel