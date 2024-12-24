Jason Bonham Leads The Lineup For Whole Lotta Rock Camp Volume II

Jason Bonham, Queensryche, George Lynch and Pat Travers lead the all-star lineup for Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's Whole Lotta Rock Camp Volume II, that will be taking place March 20-23, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Here is the synopsis: Unleash your inner rock star at this once-in-a-lifetime four-day Rock Camp, where you'll jam, learn, and perform alongside some of the most iconic names in rock music. This immersive experience is perfect for musicians of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players, offering a chance to hone your craft, make lifelong connections, and create memories you'll never forget.

Headlining rock stars: Jason Bonham: Feel the thunder of LED ZEPPELIN's legendary rhythms as Jason shares his unparalleled drumming expertise jamming along to the classic hits like "Whole Lotta Love", "Black Dog", "Immigrant Song", "Good Times Bad Times", "Heartbreaker", "When The Levee Breaks", "The Ocean", "Rock 'N' Roll", "Kashmir" and more!

* Queensryche: Dive into progressive metal classics with members of the legendary band with hits like "Silent Lucidity", "Jet City Woman", "Queen Of The Reich" and more!

* George Lynch: Explore shredding techniques and unforgettable riffs with the DOKKEN and LYNCH MOB guitar maestro, including "In My Dreams", "Dream Warriors", "Alone Again", "Into The Fire", "Kiss Of Death", "Just Got Lucky", "Wicked Sensation" and more!

* Pat Travers: Learn blues-rock from the iconic guitarist and vocalist known for "Snortin' Whiskey", "Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights)" and more!

Camp highlights:

* Jams with the rock stars

* Masterclasses and workshops

* Band rehearsals and jam sessions

* Exclusive Q&A panels

* Two live performances

* Memorabilia and meet-and-greets

Our immersive camp invites you to dive deep into the world of rock music, providing hands-on opportunities to jam with iconic musicians, refine your craft, and take your performance to new heights. From personalized instruction to unforgettable jam sessions, you'll have the opportunity to collaborate with rock legends in a high-energy, creative environment.

Throughout the camp, you'll form bands with fellow participants, led by experienced rockstar counselors, and rehearse with the musical icons you've admired for years. You'll then take the stage to showcase your skills in a live performance, stepping into the spotlight as you embrace the true spirit of rock 'n' roll.

Rock Star Counselors:

Derek St. Holmes (Ted Nugent)

Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio)

Bumblefoot (Guns N' Roses)

Peter Klett (Candlebox)

Stet Howland (WASP)

Britt Lightning (Vixen)

and more TBA!

Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, this promises to be a transformative musical adventure.

This Rock Camp is the ultimate experience for music lovers ready to live the dream, meet their idols, and rock out like never before. Reserve your spot today and be part of rock history this March in Florida! view packages here

Related Stories

Jason Bonham Reveals Why He Launched Led Zeppelin Evening

Jason Bonham's Son Jager Henry Delivers 'Mortal Sacrifice' Video

Why Sammy Hagar Replaced Jason Bonham In Best Of All Worlds Band

Jason Bonham Was A Little Shocked Sammy Hagar Replaced Him

News > Jason Bonham