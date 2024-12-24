Sammy Hagar Shares Video For Van Halen Classic From The Best Of All Worlds Tour

Sammy Hagar had an early Christmas gift for fans with the delivery of a video of a performance of the Van Halen classic "Why Can't This Be Love", from this summer's The Best Of All Worlds Tour.

The summer trek found Sammy celebrating the legency of Van Halen with his former VH bandmate Michael Anthony, as well as guitarist Joe Satriani, and drummers Jason Bonham and Kenny Aronoff.

Sammy's camp said of the new video, "We hope you're feeling the love as we roll into the holiday season! Check out this little throwback to The Best Of All Worlds Tour as Sammy & Mike get ready to take over Sin City with the Residency beginning April 30th!"

The Best Of All Worlds Las Vegas Residency will take place at the Dolby Live at Park MGM and will run from April 30th through May 17th and will feature Hagar joined by Anthony, Satriani and Aronoff.

The former Van Halen frontman previously explained to Rolling Stone that the residency will differ from the summer tour. "It's really hard, because you don't have time," he said of doing different songs on tour. "You're either traveling, then when you get to your bed, you're like, 'F*** it, I don't want to go rehearse.' With the residency, we're playing Wednesday, Friday, Saturday every week. We have Thursday off. The building's [dark], so we can go in and change songs."

Hagar says that the show will include a mixture of Van Halen songs, along with his solo material and songs from his past groups like Montrose and Chickenfoot. "The whole Van Halen catalog, mainly my catalog...I feel like I own it now, because nobody else can do it.

"It's like there's no one that can do that catalog except a cover band. Mikey and I, we feel like we own it, and we feel this obligation to the music and to the fans to carry it on."

