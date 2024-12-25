Monuments Went On 'Indefinite Hiatus' For Health Reasons (2024 In Review)

Monuments had a top 24 story of August 2024 in our look back in the Year In Rock after they revealed that they had been forced to go on hiatus, canceling their U.S. tour with Leprous and Fight The Fight, and stopping work on their next album as John Browne dealt with health issues.
The band shared via social media, "Dear friends, fans and supporters. It's with great sadness that we must announce that we will not be able to play the upcoming US tour together with Leprous and Fight The Fight. We are also halting the songwriting process for M5 for the time being.
"As some of you are aware, Browne was diagnosed with Ankylosing Spondylitis a few years ago. To get his condition under control and in the right direction he'll be spending a bit of time to make it more comfortable to live with. For now, we'll be on indefinite hiatus until it's under control. Please keep the Monuments flag flying high until we return. -Browne, Andy, and Werner"
Monuments Go On 'Indefinite Hiatus' For Health Reasons
Monuments Deliver 'False Providence' Video
Monuments Share 'Cardinal Red' Video
Monuments Releasing New Album 'In Stasis' This Spring
Sammy Hagar Reveals Classic Song That Alex Van Halen Rejected- Amen's Casey Chaos Had Project With Roy Mayorga- more
Becoming Led Zeppelin Hitting Movie Theaters On Valentine's Day- Sammy Hagar Shares Video For Van Halen Classic From The Best Of All Worlds Tour- more
Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- NLE Choppa Delivers His First-Ever Holiday Project- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Sammy Hagar Reveals Classic Song That Alex Van Halen Rejected
Amen's Casey Chaos Had Project With Roy Mayorga
Lzzy Hale Open To Rocking With Skid Row Again
L.A. Guns Announce New Album And The Lucky MF'r Tour
Aerosmith Retired Due To Steven's Vocal Injury (2024 In Review)
Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue, More Featured In Welcome To The Rainbow Documentary (2024 In Review)
David Lee Roth Went AWOL After Van Halen Tribute Tour Invite Says Hagar (2024 In Review)
Rammstein Called Allegations 'Baseless And Grossly Exaggerated' (2024 In Review)