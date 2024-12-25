Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue, More Featured In Welcome To The Rainbow Documentary (2024 In Review)

Rock 'n' Roll History from the Sunset Strip earned a top 24 story of August 2024 after they shared part 1 of their 5-part series "Welcome To The Rainbow - Tales of rock'n'roll debauchery from LA's famed Sunset Strip," about the famed Rainbow Bar and Grill and other iconic spots on the strip.

Here is the synopsis: At last comes the cult classic documentary "Welcome to the Rainbow". Featuring sordid tales of rock'n'roll debauchery from L.A.'s notorious Rainbow Bar and Grill as well as the world famous Whisky A Go Go, and The Roxy.

"This 5-part documentary gives you all the dirty details directly from the mouths of those who created them - Lemmy of Motorhead, Ozzy Osbourne, Ron Jeremy, Motley Crue, Led Zeppelin, infamous groupie Pamela Des Barres, Robby Krieger of The Doors, porn star Caressa Savage, owner Mario Maglieri, and many, many more.

