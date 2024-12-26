Ace Frehley Insists KISS Myth Is Not True (2024 In Review)

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley landed a top 24 story of August 2024 after he insisted that Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons were not being honest when they said that he was fired from the band, saying that he quit the group both times.

Frehley addressed the "myth" during an interview with Guesting on Guitar Tales With Dave Cohen, where he appeared to discuss his latest solo album, "10,000 Volts". Ace told Cohen, "I had really big resentments against Paul (Stanley) and Gene (Simmons)when I quit the band the first time, and even the second time.

"They used to say I got fired, which is complete bullsh*t. Both times I left on my own accord, and they would perpetuate the myth that they fired me, which is complete bullsh*t."

"There was always a jealousy there. The fact that my solo album (released in 1978), with 'New York Groove', was the most successful out of the four. I used to get the hottest girls. I didn't go after movie stars, though, because that just complicates things. because you're a celebrity, you've got another celebrity there and it's twice as complicated.

"So, I don't understand why Gene went out with Cher, Diana Ross. It just became harder, if you wanna go do anything. But Gene doesn't party. So, he's pretty much in the hotel. And he doesn't like going out on vacations, he told me. He hasn't been on a vacation in 15-plus years. But everybody's different."

