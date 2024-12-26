Aerosmith's Final Concert Streamed Online (2024 In Review)

Aerosmith earned a top 24 story of August 2024 after video from their final concert was shared online. Here is the report in our look back in the Year In Rock: Aerosmith shocked the rock world with the news that they have canceled their Peace Out Farewell Tour and retired from touring, making their show at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY on September 9, 2023 their final performance.

The band were forced to pull the plug on the tour and retire due to frontman Steven Tyler's inability to fully recover from the vocal injury that originally postponed the trek.

Toshi Aizawa just shared video of the band's final concert shot in 4K with upgraded audio to YouTube. The soundtrack to the video was remastered by Dennis Orr and the video includes a special Happy Birthday to guitarist Joe Perry.

Watch the video below and here is the band's farewell message, "It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history. It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

"We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage.

"We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who've made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You've made our dreams come true."

Related Stories

Aerosmith Retired Due To Steven's Vocal Injury (2024 In Review)

Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Returns With Close Enemies

Slash Recruited AC/DC's Brian Johnson For 'Killing Floor' (2024 In Review)

Aerosmith Star Shares Video Of New Band's Live Debut

News > Aerosmith