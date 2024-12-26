Morgan Wallen Surprised Fans With mgk and Jelly Roll Performance (2024 In Review)

Morgan Wallen earned a top 24 story of August 2024 after he surprised his fans during the Las Vegas stop of his One Night At A Time tour at Allegiant Stadium after mgk joined Jelly Roll on stage during the concert.

mgk and Jelly Roll performed their latest single "Lonely Road" and Jelly Roll's single, "Need A Favor" to more than 65k country fans that attended the show. Lonely Road" debuted in the top 40 on the Hot 100. The single showcases who mgk is in today's music landscape: a multi-faceted musician who pivots between genres through live instrumentation.

Throughout that week, mgk celebrated for the annual MGK Day on August 13th in his hometown in Cleveland with events taking place throughout the city, according to Interscope Records.

