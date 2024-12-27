AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Third Biggest Selling Album In U.S. History (2024 In Review)

AC/DC earned a top 24 story of August 2024 after it was revealed that their blockbuster 1980 album "Back In Black" was certified 27 times platinum in the U.S., making the record the third biggest selling album in U.S. history, according to the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA).

The organization revealed the new certification on August 21st. Platinum honors are awarded for 1 million units in sales with "Back In Black" now reaching that goal 27 times. According to the RIAA's latest rankings, "Back In Black" in now in third place for top sales behind the Eagles "Their Greatest Hits 1971 - 1975" at No. 1 (38 times platinum), and Michael Jackson's "Thriller" (34 times platinum).

The Eagles "Hotel California" comes in 4th with 26 times platinum, followed by Led Zeppelin IV" at No. 5 (24 times platinum), The Beatles White Album (24x) at No. 6, Billy Joel's "Greatest Hits Volume I & II" at No. 7, Garth Brooks 'Double Live" at No. 7 and Pink Floyd's "The Wall" at No. 8.

