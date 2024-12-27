Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Expanded On Band's Surprise Retirement (2024 In Review)

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton shared his insights to the legendary band's announcement that they were retiring from touring landing him a top 24 story of August 2024. He also revealed more details behind frontman Steven Tyler's vocal injury that brought about the surprise decision to cancel their farewell tour and retire.

He spoke to Charlie Kendall's Metalshop about these topics and more. They had this to say, "As [Hamilton] is dealing with larynx cancer recovery, he responded in a rare email interview with Charlie! This exclusive interview will answer a LOT of questions many of you may have about the retirement of Aerosmith."

Tom said, "First let me start by clearing up some information on Steven's injury. We were playing the third show of our 'Peace Out' tour last September. During the third song of the set Steven had a fall that resulted in a fracture to his larynx.

"Somehow he finished the show. Don't ask me how. It's a testament to his strength and desire to give the people what they came for. It wasn't a case of him blowing his throat out by doing something wrong.

"He has been healing well and working his ass off to get ready to go back out on the road but it just wasn't possible. We don't know what the future holds but it won't include touring." Check out the full episode below:

