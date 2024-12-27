Bruce Springsteen Addressed Retirement Tour Speculation (2024 In Review)

Bruce Springsteen had a top 24 story of August 2024 after he expressed his strong feelings about embarking on a farewell tour during his concert with the E Street Band in Philadelphia on August 23rd.

Springsteen told the fans in the crowd, "We've been around for 50 f***in' years, and we ain't quitting! We ain't doing no farewell tour bullsh*t! Jesus Christ! No farewell tour for the E Street Band! Farewell to what? A thousand people screaming your name? Get the hell out. I ain't going anywhere!"

The 74-year-old rocker was sidelined from touring earlier this year due to a vocal issue that caused him to postpone his European tour. He said of the issue to SiriusXM's E Street Radio, "My diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, you know? So, I literally couldn't sing at all, you know, and that lasted for two or three months, along with just a myriad of other painful problems."

His camp shared on May 26th, "Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days. With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly.

"Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase. Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan."

The current North American tour kicked off on August 15th in Pittsburgh and runs through November 22nd in Vancouver, before Springsteen heads to Europe for a number of shows.

Related Stories

Zach Bryan Helped Bruce Springsteen Score Career First (2024 In Review)

Jon Bon Jovi Sang With Bruce Springsteen When He Was Just A Boy

Watch Bruce Springsteen Rock Jesse Malin's 'She Don't Love Me Now'

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Expand 2025 Tour

News > Bruce Springsteen