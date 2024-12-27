Jason Bonham Forced To Leave Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour (2024 In Review)

Jason Bonham had a top 24 story of August 2024 after he was forced to drop off Sammy Hagar's The Best Of All Worlds Tour. He later revealed that he left the trek due to his mother's health. Here is the original report our look back in the Year In Rock: Sammy Hagar recruited Kenny Aronoff to replace Jason Bonham for The Best Of All Worlds Tour after the Led Zeppelin drummer was forced to leave the trek over a family issue.

Bonham was absent during the August 27th concert at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, but Aronoff joined Hagar, original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Joe Satriani at the show.

Hagar shared a tribute to Jason during the into to "Eagles Fly," telling fans, "Tonight I'm going to dedicate this to the Bonham family in England. Hope everything works out okay over there, and to our brother Jason."

Then at the end of the concert, Sammy gave a nod to Jason's replacement at the show, "the man who saved the day, Kenny f***ing Aronoff."

