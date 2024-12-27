Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Came Up A Little Short For KISS Gig (2024 In Review)

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman landed a top 24 story of August 2024 after he shared the reason why he did not land a gig with KISS. Here is the report in our look back in the Year In Rock: Friedman just released his new album "Drama" and while promoting it he revealed in a new interview that he was approached to audition for KISS, but there was a big problem... he wasn't tall enough.
Friedman became a legendary guitarist from his tenure with Megadeth as part of the "Rust In Peace" era of the band, but he told Sam Ash Music the story about when he was approached for a possible gig with KISS.
He was asked if there was any KISS song that he would have wanted to play on and he said that he would have wanted to be on any of their songs. That led into his personal story about the legendary group.
"When they were changing guitar players a long time ago, I got a call from Kiss' people," he revealed. "They say, 'Do you think you'd be interested in auditioning for Kiss?' I'm like, 'Tell me when and where'.
But before that could happen, they had a few questions for him. "'You don't have any facial hair, do you?' No. 'You got long hair right?' Right. 'You're skinny right?' Right. 'And you're over 6 feet tall?' I'm like, 'What? I'm 5'7 and a half. But I'll have an operation! I'll do something!"
Marty went on to explain that he understood, "I totally get it. The Kiss guys, Gene and Paul, how many Jewish guys are six feet tall without boots? Why did it have to be that way?
"I totally get it though, because it would look [funny], if there was this short guy playing lead guitar. So, I totally get it, but I would have done anything. If there was an operation available at the time, I would have done it."
