New Year's Eve Celebrations Could Be Soaked By Rain And Storms In The Northeast And The Northwest

For those looking to celebrate New Year's Eve outdoors, AccuWeather sent over the forecast for this year: AccuWeather long-range experts say New Year's Eve revelers and outdoor event organizers in the Northeast should prepare for the possibility of rain and storms in the final hours counting down to 2025.

"We're going to be tracking multiple storms that will move across the eastern part of the United States during the final days of December and early part of January," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said. "There can be a storm that arrives New Year's Eve or New Year's Day that has the potential to produce a mix of rain and snow for the Northeast, with all rain farther south. Rain could arrive before the ball drops in Times Square, but the timing of that remains in flux and something we will continue to monitor."

AccuWeather long-range experts say rain could impact New Year's Eve outdoor festivities in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., along with the ball drop in New York City.

"The air mass in front of the storm is too warm for snow in most places, especially the I-95 corridor. We expect some rain on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day," AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Joe Lundberg said. "The interior Northeast and Adirondacks may see some snow mixing in on the backside of this storm."

People in Chicago and Detroit should also monitor the forecast closely, as any slower movement of the storm could result in precipitation lingering past midnight.

The puck is set to drop at the NHL Winter Classic at Chicago's Wrigley Field at 4 p.m. CT on New Year's Eve. AccuWeather forecasters say there is a chance of rain or even a snow shower with a high in the middle to upper 30s.

Temperatures across the Great Lakes region and Northeast are expected to be several degrees above the historical average, ranging from the 30s to lower 40s as the new year begins. However, if the year-end storm accelerates and brings colder air south sooner, thermometer readings could drop lower than current projections.

Most areas outside of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest will be free from bone-chilling cold on New Year's Eve.

Snow showers could fly across the high ground of the northern and central Rockies from New Year's Eve into New Year's Day with minimal accumulation.

"For the rest of the nation, it should be mild along the Gulf coast and in the Southeast and dry from the Southwest and into the Plains," Pastelok said.

Seattle and Portland, Oregon, are unlikely to catch a break from the wet weather that has been soaking both cities for much of December. Rain is expected to be ongoing or move in right around the start of the new year.

Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego will have some of the best weather to enjoy outdoor festivities and fireworks displays, with dry and mild weather in the forecast.

AccuWeather is forecasting rain and a potential for a wintry mix in parts of the Northeast on New Year's Day. Snow showers are possible in northern New England and parts of the interior Northwest. Rain is likely from coastal Washington and Oregon to northwestern California.

Lundberg says families in the Northeast should expect a cold start to 2025.

"We expect waves of colder air in the Northeast and Great Lakes to start the new year, but the cold should ease as we head toward mid-January," Lundberg said.

Related Stories

Little Feat Announce First New Studio Album In 12 Years

Motley Crue To Ring In 2024 With Crue Years Eve Concert

Winger Announce 'Chapter One: Atlantic Years 1988-1993' Box Set

Record Store Day Postponed To Three New Dates

News > New Year's Eve