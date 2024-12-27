Pantera's Rex Brown Addressed Rare Club Show Live Album Speculation (2024 In Review)

Pantera had a top 24 story of August 2024 after Rex Brown took to social media to set the record straight about the band recording their rare club show earlier in the month for an upcoming live album, after the opening act made the claim during his set.
The band, featuring Pantera veterans Brown and frontman Phil Anselmo, along with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, took the stage for a surprise show at the famed First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN on August 15th billed as Cowboys From Hell.
The show was opened by comedian Craig Gass, who told the crowd, "Announcement number one. The band you are seeing tonight is not called Cowboys From Hell. You are about to watch an exclusive show from the band Pantera. The rumors got out quickly, and you guys bought up all the tickets. And you may have heard this rumor.
"And this is also true, we are recording our first ever live album right here at the First Avenue. So, there's a couple things you need to know about it. First of all, you will all, for eternity, be heard on a live Pantera album. That's the good news. The bad news, you're not gonna get paid for this. Welcome to the music business."
Brown shared photos from the show and cleared up the speculation about the show being recorded. He said, "Photos from @firstavenue ! What a great night! And no, we didn't record a live album that night. That was a joke that @craiggasscomedy made! " See his post and photos here.
Pantera Brought Out Metallica Stars At Surprise Club Show (2024 In Review)
Pantera Made First UK Performance In Over 20 Years (2024 In Review)
Pantera Paid Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul's Father Jerry Abbott (2024 In Review)
Pantera Recording Shows For Possible Live Album(2024 In Review)
Tragic Circumstances Of Casey Chaos' Death Revealed- Megadeth Working On New Album- E-Town Concrete and Bulldoze Deliver 'Drones For Xmas'- more
Sammy Hagar Reveals Classic Song That Alex Van Halen Rejected- Amen's Casey Chaos Had Project With Roy Mayorga- more
Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- NLE Choppa Delivers His First-Ever Holiday Project- more
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Tragic Circumstances Of Casey Chaos' Death Revealed
E-Town Concrete and Bulldoze Deliver 'Drones For Xmas'
Tab Benoit Setting Sail On Big Easy Cruise Ahead Of 2025 I Hear Thunder Tour Dates
Pantera Brought Out Metallica Stars At Surprise Club Show (2024 In Review)
Wolfgang Van Halen Addressed Claim That He Died (2024 In Review)
Original Great White Frontman Jack Russell Passed Away (2024 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne Reacted To Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction (2024 In Review)