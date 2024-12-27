Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Was Injured In Explosion (2024 In Review)

Slipknot's DJ Sid Wilson was the subject of a top 24 story of August 2024 after he was hospitalized for burns he suffered from a burn pile explosion on his and his girlfriend Kelly Osbourne's farm, he revealed via social media.
Wilson shared a video from the hospital via Instagram and told fans, "Hi, everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I'm okay, I'm gonna be okay, but I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms. I'm singed everywhere. Eyebrows are singed. My mouth is blistered. My arms [are] pretty bad. Both of my arms."
Kelly shared also shared an Instagram update about the incident and shared, "This is why you don't f*** with burn piles. He literally set himself on fire, exploded everything."
Slipknot reassured fans that Sid would appear with the band on September 1st at the Rocklahoma Festival, "Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon."
A few days later he followed-up an interview with Fox News "My whole right arm is bandaged up, half of my left arm," Wilson told Fox News. "My face is basically melted from nose down. But the swelling's gone down, and they said the face is kind of amazing that it's regenerative, it happens real fast, seems to heal quickly. I've had better days, I guess, but I'm alive, so I'm doing good."
