Steve Perry Opened Up About Why He Quit Journey (2024 In Review)

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry had top 24 story of August 2024 after he discussed the reasons why he parted ways with the mega-selling band in an interview clip that was shared by AXS from The Big Story with Dan Rather.

Perry told Rather, "The passion for music had left me. I could not find honest passion for singing, and because of that I was stepping into some other dare I say party behaviors to augment my frustrations.

"I think my voice was also suffering. Everything started to suffer for me, and it did not help restore my passion for music. Eventually, the feeling got very clear to me that I need to just stop." Watch the clip below:

