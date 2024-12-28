80s Sunset Strip TV Shows In The Works From Original Guns N' Roses Manager (2024 In Review)

Guns N' Roses original manager Vicky Hamilton landed a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after revealing that she is working on a new television series about the 1980s music scene on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood.
"This is the first time I'm really saying this out loud - I've done a deal with a production company, and it's going to get made into a TV series," Hamilton revealed in an interview with Loudwire.
"They're hiring an insanely creative writer that has written many hit TV shows. I wish I could tell you, but the deal is not done yet, so I don't want to jinx it. But I'm very excited about this. And in my mind, this is why this has happened."
She added at the end of the talk, "Yeah, it'll probably be another year at least. But it's in the works - that's all I can say." She was asked about actors that would appear in the film and she said, "As far as Guns N' Roses, I don't really know who I would cast. I actually had a conversation with Matt Shultz from Cage the Elephant about it because I think he kind of looks like Axl, but I think he's too busy with his music career to do that. But he said to me, 'If I was ever going to play anyone, it would be that guy.'
"He's an amazing singer, too. I've been listening to Cage the Elephant a lot lately. I don't know what that's about exactly, but I love their music."
It appears the show will be based on her 2016 autobiography "Appetite for Dysfunction: A Cautionary Tale" that details her work with from Guns N' Roses, as well as with notable bands such as Motley Crue, Poison, Stryper and Faster Pussycat.
Axl Rose Helped Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency (2024 In Review)
Slash Shares Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Stepdaughter (2024 In Review)
Guns N' Roses Have New Songs Says Duff (2024 In Review)
Slash Tops Charts With Blues Album (2024 In Review)
Van Halen I: The Album That Made Eddie A God Documentary Now Streaming- David Ellefson Teams With Chip Z'nuff and More For 'Ah! Leah!' Cover- more
Tragic Circumstances Of Casey Chaos' Death Revealed- Megadeth Working On New Album- E-Town Concrete and Bulldoze Deliver 'Drones For Xmas'- more
More Stars Added To Nashville's Big Bash Lineup On CBS- Corey Kent Marks '24 Live Release With 'Bixby' Video- more
Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'- Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- more
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Van Halen I: The Album That Made Eddie A God Documentary Now Streaming
Late Iron Maiden Frontman Paul Di'Anno Book May Become Feature Film
David Ellefson Teams With Chip Z'nuff and More For 'Ah! Leah!' Cover
Royal Hunt Gear Up For EP and Release And Touring In 2025
New Year's Eve Celebrations Could Be Soaked By Rain And Storms In The Northeast And The Northwest
AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Third Biggest Selling Album In U.S. History (2024 In Review)
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Was Injured In Explosion (2024 In Review)
Steve Perry Opened Up About Why He Quit Journey (2024 In Review)