80s Sunset Strip TV Shows In The Works From Original Guns N' Roses Manager (2024 In Review)

Guns N' Roses original manager Vicky Hamilton landed a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after revealing that she is working on a new television series about the 1980s music scene on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood.

"This is the first time I'm really saying this out loud - I've done a deal with a production company, and it's going to get made into a TV series," Hamilton revealed in an interview with Loudwire.

"They're hiring an insanely creative writer that has written many hit TV shows. I wish I could tell you, but the deal is not done yet, so I don't want to jinx it. But I'm very excited about this. And in my mind, this is why this has happened."

She added at the end of the talk, "Yeah, it'll probably be another year at least. But it's in the works - that's all I can say." She was asked about actors that would appear in the film and she said, "As far as Guns N' Roses, I don't really know who I would cast. I actually had a conversation with Matt Shultz from Cage the Elephant about it because I think he kind of looks like Axl, but I think he's too busy with his music career to do that. But he said to me, 'If I was ever going to play anyone, it would be that guy.'

"He's an amazing singer, too. I've been listening to Cage the Elephant a lot lately. I don't know what that's about exactly, but I love their music."

It appears the show will be based on her 2016 autobiography "Appetite for Dysfunction: A Cautionary Tale" that details her work with from Guns N' Roses, as well as with notable bands such as Motley Crue, Poison, Stryper and Faster Pussycat.

