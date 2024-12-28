Historic Iron Maiden Venue Went Up For Emergency Sale (2024 In Review)

Cart & Horses, the London music venue where metal legends Iron Maiden got their start had a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after they informed fans that they were was up for safe in an effort to save the historic pub. Luckily a few weeks later they shared an update that the club was "finally in safe hands".

On August 30th they announced, "Cart & Horses friends/family. We just wanted to update you all on the SALE of the pub. IF anyone is interested in buying the venue now is the time to do it.

"We all know that it is not easy to get the money together nowadays but we just wanted to inform everyone. Would be better if someone within the music industry comes forward and buys the pub.

"We have been trying for the past 10 months to get this deal via the mortgage/bank and we have spent about 15+K in fees but now we have hit a massive rock and it is not going anywhere. The ONLY way to buy it is CASH BUY.

"We still have 14 years lease left so nothing will change hopefully within the lease, apart from them increasing the rent to drive us out (but if we can get someone to buy it, just to insure that the venue will not be turned into some corner shop or something like that). We have worked hard to save it and that would be the last thing we all want for this venue.

"We do have some savings but nowhere close to the buying price of 800K+fees.

"Last option would be GoFundMe but that is the last straw as it is a big amount.

"It would be helpful if you all can tag/share this post with anyone interested.

"Thank you all for the support so far because of you we're still here today.

"Cart & Horses team"

The venue then offered an update on October 18th that informed fans that the pub was "finally in safe hands." They wrote, "Thank you all for your unwavering support in helping us secure Cart & Horses from falling into the wrong hands!

This legendary pub, rich in history, is safe for now, but the real battle begins to keep it open and thriving.

"We'd like to extend a special thank you to Music Venue Trust (MVT), Iron Maiden FC, Local community, Bands that played here and our Family & Friends who provided invaluable advice and support throughout this process. It's moments like these when you realize that some fights are truly worth fighting for.

"Now, it's up to all of us Fans, Locals, and Music lovers alike to help us keep (NOT JUST) this pub alive by visiting, attending events, and spreading the word around.

Together, we can keep this iconic venues thriving.

"Thank you once again for standing by us. Let's make sure Cart & Horses stays NOT just the home of rock 'n' roll but OUR LOCAL too.

"Cart & Horses Management Team"

