Metallica Revealed Previously Unseen Cliff Burton Photos Via '(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth' Video (2024 In Review)

Metallica landed a top 24 story of Sept 2024 when they revealed a number of previously unseen photos of late bass player Cliff Burton via a brand new video for "(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth", Cliff's legendary bass solo track that appeared on the band's debut album "Kill 'Em All".

The band had this to say, "We recently acquired hundreds of photos shot by late photographer Russ Marino in Detroit and Chicago in 1985 and 1986. While a few of the photos got the print treatment in magazines back in the '80s, the vast majority - many of which are alternate images from the same shoot - are seeing daylight for the first time.

"Clark Eddy, whose name you may recognize from the credits of several other Metalli-projects, edited a new music video for '(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth' featuring some of the more electric moments and portraits.

"Visit the Metallica Black Box at Metallica.com to check out 'Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton', an exhibit dedicated to honoring the man and musician's life and legacy. Including photos, images, and video from the past alongside newly conducted interviews, we hope this collection helps you connect with Cliff in a larger way than before.

"A huge thanks to the Burton family and friends for helping us celebrate Cliff this way."

