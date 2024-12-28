Morrissey Said Yes To Lucrative Offer For The Smiths Reunion (2024 In Review)

Morrissey earned a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after sharing an update on his official website stating that a lucrative offer was made to launch a world tour of The Smiths next year and that the vocalist said yes to the offer, but Johnny Marr never responded.
Under the heading of "war is old, art is young," Morrissey's website shared, "In June 2024 AEG Entertainment Group made a lucrative offer to both Morrissey and Marr to tour worldwide as 'The Smiths' throughout 2025.
"Morrissey said Yes to the offer; Marr ignored the offer. Morrissey undertakes a largely sold out tour of the USA in November. Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order."
If a reunion actually happens, it would mark the first time that Marr and Morrissey will perform together as The Smiths since the group broke up in 1987.
Singled Out: Blitz Vega's Lost Myself
Morrissey Said Yes To Lucrative Offer For The Smiths Reunion In 2025
The Smiths' Andy Rourke's Final Album Coming This Spring
The Smiths 'Jeane' Gets Power Pop Makeover
Van Halen I: The Album That Made Eddie A God Documentary Now Streaming- David Ellefson Teams With Chip Z'nuff and More For 'Ah! Leah!' Cover- more
Tragic Circumstances Of Casey Chaos' Death Revealed- Megadeth Working On New Album- E-Town Concrete and Bulldoze Deliver 'Drones For Xmas'- more
More Stars Added To Nashville's Big Bash Lineup On CBS- Corey Kent Marks '24 Live Release With 'Bixby' Video- more
Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'- Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- more
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Van Halen I: The Album That Made Eddie A God Documentary Now Streaming
Late Iron Maiden Frontman Paul Di'Anno Book May Become Feature Film
David Ellefson Teams With Chip Z'nuff and More For 'Ah! Leah!' Cover
Royal Hunt Gear Up For EP and Release And Touring In 2025
New Year's Eve Celebrations Could Be Soaked By Rain And Storms In The Northeast And The Northwest
AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Third Biggest Selling Album In U.S. History (2024 In Review)
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Was Injured In Explosion (2024 In Review)
Steve Perry Opened Up About Why He Quit Journey (2024 In Review)