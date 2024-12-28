Oasis Sold Out Expanded UK Reunion Tour(2024 In Review)

Oasis scored a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after their UK reunion tour sold out. hennemusic has the report in our look back in the Year In Rock: The first gigs in fifteen years by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher will see the pair launch the band's Live '25 world tour with two shows in Cardiff next July.
Originally announced as a 14-date series, due to unprecedented demand the UK run has expanded to 17 concerts with the addition of shows in Manchester, London and Edinburgh.
As a result, the Gallagher brothers will play five nights each in their Manchester hometown and at London's Wembley Stadium, three shows in Edinburgh and a pair in Dublin, IE.
Rolling Stone reports there were issues when the tickets went on sale this past Saturday, as fans faced "crashes" on the Ticketmaster site to people saying the site accused them of being "bots," and thus having their purchases flagged and canceled, and dynamic pricing.
Reports indicate over one million people queued up just to purchase tickets to the London concerts at Wembley Stadium alone.
Once Oasis confirmed all the shows were sold out, the band shared more details; see what they had to say here.
Liam Gallagher Went Off On The 'Rock' Hall (2024 In Review)
Liam Gallagher Fires Back At Sex Pistol Over Boring Accusation
Oasis North American Reunion Tour Sells Out In An Hour
Oasis Expand North American Reunion Tour
Van Halen I: The Album That Made Eddie A God Documentary Now Streaming- David Ellefson Teams With Chip Z'nuff and More For 'Ah! Leah!' Cover- more
Tragic Circumstances Of Casey Chaos' Death Revealed- Megadeth Working On New Album- E-Town Concrete and Bulldoze Deliver 'Drones For Xmas'- more
More Stars Added To Nashville's Big Bash Lineup On CBS- Corey Kent Marks '24 Live Release With 'Bixby' Video- more
Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'- Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- more
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Van Halen I: The Album That Made Eddie A God Documentary Now Streaming
Late Iron Maiden Frontman Paul Di'Anno Book May Become Feature Film
David Ellefson Teams With Chip Z'nuff and More For 'Ah! Leah!' Cover
Royal Hunt Gear Up For EP and Release And Touring In 2025
New Year's Eve Celebrations Could Be Soaked By Rain And Storms In The Northeast And The Northwest
AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Third Biggest Selling Album In U.S. History (2024 In Review)
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Was Injured In Explosion (2024 In Review)
Steve Perry Opened Up About Why He Quit Journey (2024 In Review)