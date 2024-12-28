The Cure's Roger O'Donnell Was Diagnosed With Lymphoma (2024 In Review)

The Cure's Roger O'Donnell had a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after he revealed in a social media post September 1st that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma a year ago and has been undergrowing treatment and reports that he is doing well and his "prognosis is amazing".
O'Donnell shared the news in a series of tweets on X for "Blood Cancer Awarness Moth" and to encourage fans to get tested. He said, September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month so it's a good opportunity to have a dialogue about these diseases.
"In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma. I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went... and after surgery the result of the biopsy was devastating. I've now completed 11 months of treatment under some of the finest specialists in the world and with second opinions and advice from the teams that had developed the drugs I was being given.
"I had the benefit of the latest sci fi immunotherapy and some drugs that were first used 100 years ago. The last phase of treatment was radiotherapy which also was one of the first treatments developed against cancer. I'm fine and the prognosis is amazing.
"If you know someone who is ill or suffering talk to them, every single word helps, believe me I know. I would also like to thank my Drs, rockstars everyone of them, all the nurses and technicians, my friends, family and Mimi, sometimes its harder to be on the other side of this... the mad axe murderer knocked on the door and we didn't answer. Cancer CAN be beaten but if you are diagnosed early enough you stand a way better chance, so all I have to say is go GET TESTED, if you have the faintest thought you may have symptoms go and get checked out."
