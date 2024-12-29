Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Ink Deal Ahead Of Debut Single

Aerosmith star Tom Hamilton's new band Close Enemies have announced that they have inked a deal with TLG|ROCK for management and label services and revealed that they upcoming record will be distributed through Virgin Music Group.

The band will be releasing their debut single "Sound Of A Train" on January 17th and will be playing shows in support. Hamilton is joined in the group by drummer Tony Brock (The Babys and Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow and Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton of 90s Mickey Mouse Club and the pop group The Party.

Tom Hamilton (Bass): "We're really excited to be working with TLG/Virgin on the release of the Close Enemies record! They're genuinely as excited about putting it out as we are! Can't wait to see what happens!"

Tony Brock (Drums): "TLG/Virgin are the perfect match for Close Enemies as we are both SUPERGROUPS! Can't wait to see the results!!"

Trace Foster (Guitar): "After spending a year on the writing and recording of this record, we were not going to sign with just anyone to put it out. Once we spoke with Dennis Sanders and his team at TLG/Virgin, we knew we had an ally with the same vision."

Chasen Hampton (Vocals): "Honored to join forces with history! TLG/Virgin/Universal Music Group are all proven visionaries and a perfect fit for this band of brothers. We are excited to get this music heard and be a part of this new family."

Peter Stroud (Guitar): "We could not ask for a better partner with Denny and The Label Group. His experience across all fronts of the industry is a perfect fit for Close Enemies. And I always prefer flying Virgin! It's an honor to be playing with these musical brothers and now working with the ultimate team."

Denny Sanders, CEO of TLG|ROCK: "My good friend Andy Gallagher of the band Overhaul sent me the music. I absolutely loved it, then to find out who's in the band, well that was just icing on the cake. We are all thrilled here at TLG to be working with Close Enemies."

