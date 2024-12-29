Jack Russell Tribute Show To Be Livestreamed

The Celebrating the Life and Music of Jack Russell: A Tribute to the Legendary Great White Vocalist concert will be livestreamed via StageIt on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025 from The World-Famous Whisky A Go-Go in West Hollywood, Ca.

As we recently reported, Don Dokken, Nate Peck (Firehouse), Terry Ilous (XYZ/Great White), and Andrew Freeman (Great White) have been added to the lineup of the show.

They will join the previously announced Lita Ford, Joey Allen (Warrant), and Jerry Dixon (Warrant), who will be performing with Jack's long-time band for the show that will be hosted by comedian Hal Sparks. Fans can order the livestream here

