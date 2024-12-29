Norman's Rare Guitars Documentary' Premieres On Netflix This New Year's Eve

101 Exit have announced that the new documentary celebrating the legacy of Norman's Rare Guitars will be premiering on Netflix this New Year's Eve, December 31, 2024. They sent over the following details:

Directed by Devin Dilmore and executive produced by Kiefer Sutherland, the film offers an unforgettable journey through the history of the iconic Los Angeles guitar shop and the life of its visionary founder Norman Harris. Get ready to dive into a story of music, passion, and the shop that became legendary.

After its establishment in 1975, Norman's Rare Guitars grew to become a pillar of the music industry in Los Angeles and beyond. Celebrities, rock legends, and everyday music lovers know the shop for its exceptional collection of vintage instruments and accessories.

Over the years, Harris has demonstrated a knack for connecting top musicians with guitars that capture their style. More importantly, he has provided several generations of musical legends with a place where they can jam and find inspiration.

The documentary offers an intimate look at the store's evolution, featuring interviews and appearances by notable musicians such as Joe Bonamassa, Taylor Hawkins, John Oates, Lenny Kravitz, Post Malone, Slash, Machine Gun Kelly, and plenty more.

Sarah Edwards joins director Devin Dilmore as co-producer for the film, and Keifer Sutherland earns executive producer credits alongside Columbia Pictures.

As Edwards shares, "Music is universal. Everyone has a favorite genre or style that they absolutely love. Norman and his rare guitars have impacted every mainstream genre over the past 50 years, leaving an undeniable mark on the music industry."

Norman's Rare Guitars Documentary provides an in-depth exploration of Harris' journey to becoming one of the foremost experts on vintage and rare guitars. Through the shop's nearly five decades of operation, Harris has transformed it into the premier source of one-of-a-kind guitars. Viewers will get a glimpse into how Norman's has shaped the music community, and Dilmore reveals how Harris plans to keep his legacy going strong as retirement looms.

Harris and the production team screened the documentary at the Calabasas Film Festival earlier this year, where it earned acclaim as can't-miss content for music enthusiasts of all ages.

Through this upcoming documentary, viewers will experience the story behind arguably the most revered guitar shop in existence.

