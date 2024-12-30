Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary (2024 In Review)

Poison frontman Bret Michaels landed a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after he took to social media this week after a minor controversy was sparked by his bandmate about the vocalist not wanting to tour with the band next year. Michaels reveal his desire to launch the tour in 2006 which will the 40th anniversary of the band's debut album.

Earlier this week drummer Rikki Rocket shared on social media, "I keep getting asked multiple times a day, 'Why isn't Poison touring in 2025 now?' Super simple answer, Bret doesn't want to." After those brief comments caused a controversy, Rikki shared, "People, I never said that Bret is cancelling the 2025 tour. It didn't get booked. I said the reason Poison isn't touring in 2025 is because Bret doesn't want to. Doesn't matter what the reason for him is as far as what I said. I'm simply telling you why so that CC, Bobby or myself doesn't get blamed. It isn't dirt. It isn't a fight. Just the facts, ma'am. Surmise what you want from it. You will anyway!"

Now Bret has explained the reasons why he wants to wait a year to launch a tour. He said, "To clear the air of any confusion, I just want to clarify to all the amazing family, friends and fans who I remain forever grateful for, that it's no secret I have stated previously that in 2025 I'm planning to perform limited shows to focus primarily on health, starting with my diabetes which needs a tuneup, not to mention a little R&R as everyone knows my tireless work ethic and passion for performing music, as well as some much-needed personal family time...like I recently stated, I'm like a classic muscle car - still fast and still fun to drive, just need a little more maintenance lol

"However, in 2026, I'm excited to say it will be Poison's 40th anniversary since the release of 'Look What The Cat Dragged In' in 1986...so it would make perfect sense to have the possibility of a reunion in 2026. In my opinion, it would be the perfect 40th Anniversary Tour, with 40 awesome limited dates to go out, play real live hit songs, and rock the world...for example, in 2018, Poison headlined and rocked, and in 2022 (four years later) Poison joined Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Joan Jett and Classless Act and rocked the Stadium Tour and now, four years after that, Poison hopefully will continue to rock the world in a 2026 headlining tour.

"Again, although none of this is confirmed and it takes much coordination & planning to have a successful tour...good things happen in 4's for POISON - 4 original band members, 40th anniversary, 40 limited dates, Parti-Gras 4.0 and May The 4's be with you!

"To all the incredible fans, thank you for continuing to rock the world not only with the Bret Michaels Parti-Gras currently touring but also with POISON. I appreciate you letting me take a minute to clear any confusion. Stay tuned & have an awesome day!"

