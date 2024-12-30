Megadeth Cancelled Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start (2024 In Review)

Megadeth earned a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after they took to Facebook to announced that they were forced to cancel their concert on September 15th, in Richmond, VA, just hours before the show was set to begin.

The legendary thrash metal band is the midst of their Destroy All Enemies Tour and were set to take the stage tonight Virginia Credit Union Live, but they advise that it is no longer happening and will not be rescheduled.

They wrote, "Due to unexpected and unpredictable circumstances, our show TONIGHT, Sunday, September 15th, in Richmond, Virginia, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

"Refunds are available for tickets purchased via AXS online, by phone, or in person at the venue box office or other original points of purchase. We deeply regret this cancellation and hope to see you at another venue soon."

A week later frontman Dave Mustaine explained the cancelation after rock legend Peter Frampton accused Megadeth of damaging the venue. Dave shared, "It seems Frampton was misinformed about our show being cancelled. The decision was purely based on safety. It's disappointing when someone you admire talks out their ass about you."

Megadeth's publicist, SRO, offer these additional details: Based on Peter Frampton's recent statement, Megadeth feels it's important to clear up some misinformation about the group's recent show cancellation (Sunday, September 15 at Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia). As recently reported, Frampton stated that Megadeth's soundcheck damaged the venue, forcing Frampton to also cancel his show there a few days later.

Megadeth did not even get a chance to sound check at all in Richmond, Virginia contrary to what Peter Frampton reports. Megadeth's rigger was in the venue's steel grid system above the stage getting ready to hang the lights when he noticed there was damage to the venue's grid. He pointed this out immediately to the promoters and the venue. It was determined that it was unsafe for Megadeth to hang their production or put the band on stage at the risk of in-house grid failure to support the weight of the touring lighting and sound which could fall on the band, crew members, or audience, as it could cause serious injury or death. Therefore, Megadeth, the local promoter, the venue, and booking agents had no other option than to cancel the show.

Related Stories

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Came Up A Little Short For KISS Gig (2024 In Review)

Megadeth Working On New Album

Singled Out: Metal Hall of Fame's Carol Of The Bells (Feat Megadeth, Halford Stars)

Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Believes 'Rock Is Dead In America

News > Megadeth