Sammy Hagar Recapped The Best Of All Worlds Tour (2024 In Review)

Sammy Hagar landed a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after he shared a video message with fans to recap the North American leg of The Best Of All Worlds Tour that celebrated the music of his former band Van Halen.

The Redrocker was joined on the trek by his friend and longtime bandmate Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot), Joe Satriani (Chickenfoot), and drummers Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin) and Kenny Aronoff. Bonham was forced to leave the trek early due to a family emergency.

Hagar says in the clip, "Hey now, everyone. It's been a week since I got home. I figured I'd give you a little summary, a little message about how great the tour was for me and the band.

"I can't express enough how impressed I was with the turnout and the vibe that everyone was laying down, singing the songs at the top of your lungs - every song. We thought we were playing deep tracks, and it turns out that you know those too. It was just one of the greatest experiences.

"So many of the shows sold out so quick, we could have did a bunch of multiples but I wanted to do as many cities as possible and I wanted not to overdo it. I wanted to see how my voice would hold up after all these years playing a two-hour-and-20-minute set, 24 songs.

"And physically, my body. And I can tell you right now, my voice held up fine. I was happy every night. And my body held up fine. I feel better than ever right now. I got in shape.

"Japan coming up. Get the birthday bash, Cabo and Vegas, under my belt and start making plans for next year.

"I owe a lot to Joe Satriani, Rai Thistlethwayte, Jason Bonham, Michael Anthony, of course, and Kenny Aronoff for jumping in there and pulling it off. But really, without that band, 'The Best Of All Worlds' band, it wouldn't have been possible. I don't know any other guys that could have pulled it together, did it on that level and had as much fun with each other. It wasn't like hired guns, professional people said, 'Oh, they can do it, so I'll hire that guy.' No, we were friends out there, man, having the time of our lives. Every night we'd go, 'Oh, that had to be the best show of the tour so far.' Next night, 'Oh, maybe that one was.' What was your favorite show?

"I can tell you right now, I definitely wanna do it again and knowing how much I can do, it's gonna be less of a mystery and just as much of a party.

"I wanna thank everybody for coming out. It was really, really special. I haven't felt that good about a show I've done for the fans in a long time. And you know I feel good about every show. But this show, 24 songs. We played 14 VAN HALEN songs that haven't been played for a long time. And Mike and I really felt we're the only ones who wanna carry that Van Hagar flag around. So y'all obviously wanna hear it because you were there. We did it. I'm happy. I hope you are too. Thank you."

