Doug Aldrich Underwent Cancer Surgery (2024 In Review)

Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, Ex-Dio, Ex-Whitesnake) guitarist had a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after he updated fans on his condition following a surgery in his battle with throat cancer. He revealed the diagnosis last week and shared that because of the treatment he would be sitting out upcoming live dates with The Dead Daisies.

Aldrich shared a photo from his hospital bed and a message via Instagram on Saturday (September 28th). He said, "Quick update... Hi guys, just wanted to reach out and say thank you so much for the prayers and well wishes. It really helped more than I can say.

"I got surgery on my neck and tonsil and surgery was very successful. The Doctor is a Superstar and team here is amazing...I feel good and hopefully get to go home today to my family. Am so grateful for you guys. Thank you so much."

His wife Danni took to Facebook on Friday to update fans about the surgery as well. She posted, "I just want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who sent prayers, texts, and love for Doug. It truly meant the world to him to feel the outpouring of support. Your messages really lifted his spirits, and it made such a difference knowing how many people care about him.

"All your prayers were heard! "The surgery went incredibly well-five long hours of multiple steps-but Doug pushed through like the fighter he is. Even the nurse called him a superhero for his strength and determination right after! He is the strongest person I know.

"It's going to be a long road ahead, but Doug is strong, and he is so loved. We are beyond grateful for all of you standing by his side through this. Thank you again, from the bottom of our hearts! Also to everyone who cared about the kids and me. Thank you so much".

