Iron Maiden Promise 1sts and Rarities On Run For Your Lives Tour

Iron Maiden have shared a New Year's video featuring frontman Bruce Dickinson where he promises that the band's 2025-2026 Run For Your Lives Tour will feature a "setlist for the ages".
Bruce shared, "Right, hello folks. You know, this is my tour pass for 2024. That'll get me anywhere in 2024, but I don't need that anymore now because 2025 is gonna be something special. Not just because of the tour pass, honestly. We are pushing the boat out with the tour.
"Not that I need to tell anybody, 'cause basically the tour is sold out already. So for those of you who have bought tickets, which is like all of you, it's gonna be really, really cool. I'm really looking forward to it.
We're gonna be doing stuff we've never, ever done before, and it'll be a setlist for the ages. So, I'll see you there. And it's not gonna stop in 2025. It's gonna roll into 2026 'cause there's parts of the world that we need to get to, that we can't get to in 2025. So there you go."
