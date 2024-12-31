Killswitch Engage Reunited With Howard Jones At New England Metal And Hardcore Festival (2024 In Review)

Killswitch Engage had a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after they offered fans a very special treat during their set at the New England Metal And Hardcore Festival when they were joined on stage by former frontman Howard Jones.
The band used the event and their headline performance to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band and part of that special celebration was bringing Jones on stage to perform the songs Take This Oath," "Rose Of Sharyn," and "The Signal Fire."
The festival also marked the band's anniversary by including the KsE Museum which showcased band gear, artwork, stage and video props, set lists, costumes, tour passes, and other ephemera spanning the band's career.
The Jon Dohh Show YouTube channel shared video of Jones reuniting with KsE, check it out below:
Howard Jones and Adam Dutkiewicz Reveal Name Of Killswitch Engage Offshoot
Killswitch Engage Preview New Album With 'Forever Aligned' Video
Killswitch Engage Releasing New Music Later This Month
Killswitch Engage Plot 2025 North American Headline Your
Sammy Hagar Accuses Alex Van Halen Of 'Blasphemy'- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Doing EMDR Therapy- Snot Tease Mystery Singer- more
Jack Russell Tribute Show To Be Livestreamed- Geoff Tate Reveals Inspiration For Queensryche's Name- more
Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With 'Smile'- More Stars Added To Nashville's Big Bash Lineup On CBS- more
Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'- Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- more
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Sammy Hagar Accuses Alex Van Halen Of 'Blasphemy'
Axl Rose Rocked UFO Classic With Michael Schenker (2024 In Review)
AC/DC Classic Debuted On Billboard Chart 44 Years After Release (2024 In Review)
REO Speedwagon Retire From Touring (2024 In Review)
Killswitch Engage Reunited With Howard Jones At New England Metal And Hardcore Festival (2024 In Review)
Motley Crue Celebrated 'Shout At The Devil' Top 20 Anniversary (2024 In Review)
Metallica's James Hetfield Reflected On Cliff Burton's Ongoing Influence (2024 In Review)
Doug Aldrich Underwent Cancer Surgery (2024 In Review)