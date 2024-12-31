Killswitch Engage Reunited With Howard Jones At New England Metal And Hardcore Festival (2024 In Review)

Killswitch Engage had a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after they offered fans a very special treat during their set at the New England Metal And Hardcore Festival when they were joined on stage by former frontman Howard Jones.

The band used the event and their headline performance to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band and part of that special celebration was bringing Jones on stage to perform the songs Take This Oath," "Rose Of Sharyn," and "The Signal Fire."

The festival also marked the band's anniversary by including the KsE Museum which showcased band gear, artwork, stage and video props, set lists, costumes, tour passes, and other ephemera spanning the band's career.

The Jon Dohh Show YouTube channel shared video of Jones reuniting with KsE, check it out below:

