REO Speedwagon Retire From Touring (2024 In Review)

Arena rock legends REO Speedwagon had a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after they shared the sad news with fans that they have decided to "cease touring effective January 1, 2025" marking the end to the popular band that formed in 1967.
They took to social media to explain their decision to fans. They wrote, "To our fans: Bruce has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now. If it were up to just him, he'd be back on tour... but it's not up to just him. The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect.
"Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt has been around to keep the Wagon rolling through the summer tour. Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years.
"For Kevin's part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well.
"Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin. So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025. Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever."
REO Speedwagon Play Their Final Show
