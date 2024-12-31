Tributes Poured In For Music Icon Kris Kristofferson (2024 In Review)

Kris Kristofferson had a top 24 story of Sept 2024 when tributes are poured in from the music community following the loss of the music and acting great on September 28th at his home in Maui at the age of 88. EBM collected a number of tributes that you can see below:

"Kris and I shared a magical weekend together. We both were introduced by legends at The Newport Folk Festival in 1969. Johnny Cash brought him and introduced him. Pete Seeger brought me and introduced me. If that were not enough, other artists made their debut as well such as James Taylor and Van Morrison. To top it off we landed a man on the moon that weekend and everybody was writing songs. Whenever I saw him we would always talk about it. Kris was a fine man" - Don McLean

"When The Oak Ridge Boys were searching for a way to grow our career we listened to Kris Kristofferson's music. The stories in his songs were things we were experiencing. Then, he wrote, "Why Me Lord". When we heard that song the message struck home. It assured us that we were on the right track. We love Kris and his beautiful family. Please remember them in your prayers." - Duane Allen / Oak Ridge Boys

"Hard to believe my friend Kris Kristofferson has left us. He was successful in all areas of his life A champion boxer, a world-class actor, a spectacular songwriter and singer, and a hero to everyone fortunate enough to know him. I will never forget his support for me when I received my first CMA Male Vocalist of the Year award - his friendship and encouragement helped validate my career in country music and my place in Nashville. My family and I send our deepest sympathy to Kris' family. We lost a giant in our industry today!" - Lee Greenwood

"I had the pleasure of knowing Kris and performing and participating at a few events with him over the years. He was absolutely a delight. He was also a genius. I don't know how many people know he was a Rhodes Scholar. They say he had a brain similar to Albert Einstein. We have lost a wonderful man and a talented singer, songwriter, and artist. Rest in Heavenly Power Kris." - Sam Moore

"Kris Kristofferson was one of a kind. He was a singer. He was a songwriter. He was a movie star. He was a Highwayman. George and Kris shared lots of time together - both good and bad - and always loved each other. He will be missed. RIP Kris. Please give George a hug from me." - Nancy Jones

"I'll always cherish the memory of singing harmonies on "Why Me Lord" with Kris and Willie on the country homecoming show - I recorded that song he wrote and sing it at every concert I do - thanks to my friend Kris." - Janie Fricke

"This is another one that just really hurts. We are losing the cream of the crop. I so admired Kris Kristofferson. I remember the first time that I heard "Me and Bobby McGee" and I thought who in the world wrote this one. I learned that thing backwards and forwards. Just the one line of "pulled my harpoon out of my dirty red bandanna" to this day still has to be one of the best visuals lyrics I've ever heard. I was in love with his music ever since. What a remarkable writer." - John Ford Coley

"In my opinion, Kris was one of the greatest songwriters ever - an incredible role model for me with my own writing - a hero, and a great, great man. I will miss him terribly." - Lacy J. Dalton

"Kris was one of the greatest all-around talents in history. I've sung his songs my entire career. He was an American original and will be greatly missed." - T. Graham Brown

"There's not a singer, songwriter or musician of my generation that wasn't influenced, inspired, or in awe of Kris Kristofferson. RIP." - Terry McBride / McBride & The Ride

"Kris Kristofferson made great music for us that was brought to life by Elvis, Cash, Joplin, and Kris himself (and many others). What a sad day to lose him. I recorded with him at John Carter Cash's cabin studio on a Carter Family song (Gold Watch and Chain), and met up with him several times over the years before and after that. While watching his solo show in St. Petersburg, Florida I was amazed at the calm control and love he got from his audience." - John McEuen

"Kris had one of the greatest songwriting minds ever. What a gift that he shared with all of us. He was a very talented man. May he rest in peace." - Moe Bandy

"Kris Kristofferson will go down as one of the most prolific writers in music history, but to most he will go down as one of the nicest, most down-to-earth talents that our business has ever known. I was honored to have the pleasure of working with him and calling him a friend." - T.G. Sheppard

"I have known Kris my entire career. He was truly one of a kind! My prayers for his family." - Johnny Lee

"I was saddened to find out a few minutes ago that one of America's great poets is gone! Kris Kristofferson was a true Renaissance man, a Rhodes scholar, a soldier, a helicopter pilot, a songwriter/recording artist, an actor, an author, and more. But to me, he was the living legend that made me feel good about myself at an award show one night when he ran us down to tell us how much he enjoyed our performance! RIP Kris Kristofferson - "Please don't tell me how the story ends." - Heath Wright / Ricochet

"Kris was always so sweet to me. They would throw us in the cornfield together on Hee Haw; those are some of my fondest memories. My prayers for his family." - Lulu Roman / Hee Haw

"We lost a friend and hero yesterday for all of us who look upon country music songwriting as poetry. Kris Kristofferson was the gold standard in sharing emotions and stories in song. Condolences go out to his wife Lisa and their entire family. Thank you for showing us all how it's done. Rest well." - Dallas Wayne

"It's always at a special event when I see Kris. The last two times were when he and my brother Lefty were getting inducted into "The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame" and we both were gonna do a show for the event where he had heard I forgot my harmonica for the show and gave me one of his. Then a few years ago the NSAI had its 50th anniversary event and I was there with Shelly West to do "You're The Reason God Made Oklahoma." I got to visit with Kris before the show. What a great talent and we are gonna miss him!" - David Frizzell

"There are very few times in life you get to share the stage with a real hero. Kris Kristofferson was a hero of mine, and I can remember almost every detail of the night I played piano while Kris sang "Help Me Make It Through The Night" on the Grand Ole Opry. What a writer, and there was so much emotion in his voice when he sang. It was raw, raspy, and true. R.I.P., Kris. There will never be another like you." - Tim Atwood

"I had the honor of playing a few festivals with Kris. I admired his work and know the music community feels a deep loss at his passing." - Rhonda Vincent

"I'm saddened to hear about the passing of Kris Kristofferson. He was truly a country music icon. I remember when my Uncle David asked me to learn his classic "Help Me Make It Through the Night". Always enjoy singing it. Rest easy, Kris, you will be missed." - Makenzie Phipps

"It is with a heavy heart that I extend my sincerest condolences and prayers to the family of outlaw country music trailblazer, Kris Kristofferson. A true legend. He will be greatly missed." - Trey Calloway

"The death of Kris Kristofferson hits me on a very personal level. As a kid, I remember my own father playing songs like "Sunday Morning Coming Down" and "Me & Bobby McGee." His sound was that of a true songwriter and we have lost a true talent." - Will Wesley

"It's crazy how many greats weren't initially welcomed and accepted in Nashville. Thank you Kris for reminding us that great talent and great songs always find their way. RIP" - Robby Johnson

"I grew up idolizing Kris Kristofferson. His voice and lyrics spoke to my soul, drawing me into the world of music. His performances were nothing short of magical. It's a profound loss to our music community, his legacy will live on through his music and the countless number of artists he inspired." - Billie Jo Jones

"Country music lost a true storyteller with the loss of Kris. My heart aches for his family & friends as they mourn this loss!" - Paige King Johnson

"Country music has lost another legend. RIP Kris Kristofferson. Your music will live forever!" - Josie Sal

Related Stories

Tributes Pour In For Music Icon Kris Kristofferson

Legendary Musician and Actor Kris Kristofferson Dead At 88

News > Kris Kristofferson