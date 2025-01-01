Cheap Trick Forced To Cancel Concert Hours Before Hitting The Stage (2024 In Review)

Cheap Trick earned a top 24 story of October 2024 after they took to social media to break the bad news to fans that have been forced to cancel their October 5th concert in Parker, Arizona due to extreme weather conditions.
The band wrote on their Facebook page, "Due to the extreme temperatures in Parker, AZ the Cheap Trick show at the Bluewater Casino Amphitheatre tonight has been cancelled. We apologize to fans for any inconvenience. Ticket holders, please check your email for more details."
The band played Chandler, Az on Friday. They were originally scheduled to launched UK and Ireland Tour this fall but that has been cancelled. The band will return to the road in December for a number of U.S. dates.
