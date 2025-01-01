Geoff Tate Launching Final Operation Mindcrime Tour (2024 In Review)

Original Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate has a top 24 story of October 2024 when he announced that he will be launching a massive U.S. tour where he will be performing the band's classic concept album "Operation Mindcrime" in full for the very last time.

The Operation Mindcrime, The Final Chapter Tour will be kicking off on March 18th in Tucson, AZ at the Rialto Theatre, with the first leg running through April 25th where it wraps in Boise, ID at the Revolution Center.

That will be followed by a fall leg that is set to launch on September 25th in Greenville, SC at the Radio Room and will conclude on October 18th in North Tonawanda, NY at the Riviera Theatre.

Tate shared the following social media blast, "We are announcing the following 2025 USA Tour dates to the Operation Mindcrime, The Final Chapter Tour! Select venues will do a presale this Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024 at 10:00 AM local time. All tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 4th, 2024 at 10:00 AM Local Time."

March 18th - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

March 20th - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

March 21st - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

March 22nd - Wichita, KS - TempleLive Wichita March 23rd - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

March 25th - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

March 26th - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive Fort Smith

March 27th - Dallas, TX - Echo Music Hall

March 28th - Houston, TX - House of Blues

March 29th - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

March 30th - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

April 1st - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

April 2nd - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

April 3rd - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theater

April 4th - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 5th - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

April 6th - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse

April 8th - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

April 9th - Detroit. MI - St Andrews Hall

April 10th - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

April 11th - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

April 12th - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

April 13th - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

April 15th - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive

April 16th - Columbus. OH - TempleLive

April 17th - Plainfield, IN - Hendrick's Live

April 18th - St Louis. MO - Delmar Hall

April 19th - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

April 21st - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

April 22nd - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

April 23rd - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary

April 25th - Boise. ID - Revolution Center

September 25th - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

September 26th - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

September 27th - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

September 28th - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

October 1st - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre

October 2nd - Glenside. PA - Keswick Theatre

October 3rd - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

October 5th - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

October 8th - Hartford. CT - Infinity Hall

October 9th - Newton, NJ - Newton Theatre

October 10th - Red Bank. NJ - Count Basie Theater

October 11th - Tarrytown, NY - Music Hall

October 12th - Fairfield. CT - Sacred Heart Theatre

October 16th - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

October 17th - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts

October 18th - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theatre

Related Stories

Geoff Tate Launching Final Operation Mindcrime Tour (2024 In Review)

Geoff Tate Reveals Inspiration For Queensryche's Name

Geoff Tate Shares Details About 'Operation: Mindcrime III' Album

Geoff Tate Launching Final Operation Mindcrime Tour

News > Geoff Tate