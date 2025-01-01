Geoff Tate Launching Final Operation Mindcrime Tour (2024 In Review)

Original Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate has a top 24 story of October 2024 when he announced that he will be launching a massive U.S. tour where he will be performing the band's classic concept album "Operation Mindcrime" in full for the very last time.
The Operation Mindcrime, The Final Chapter Tour will be kicking off on March 18th in Tucson, AZ at the Rialto Theatre, with the first leg running through April 25th where it wraps in Boise, ID at the Revolution Center.
That will be followed by a fall leg that is set to launch on September 25th in Greenville, SC at the Radio Room and will conclude on October 18th in North Tonawanda, NY at the Riviera Theatre.
Tate shared the following social media blast, "We are announcing the following 2025 USA Tour dates to the Operation Mindcrime, The Final Chapter Tour! Select venues will do a presale this Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024 at 10:00 AM local time. All tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 4th, 2024 at 10:00 AM Local Time."
March 18th - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
March 20th - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
March 21st - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
March 22nd - Wichita, KS - TempleLive Wichita March 23rd - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
March 25th - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
March 26th - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive Fort Smith
March 27th - Dallas, TX - Echo Music Hall
March 28th - Houston, TX - House of Blues
March 29th - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
March 30th - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
April 1st - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
April 2nd - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
April 3rd - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theater
April 4th - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
April 5th - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
April 6th - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse
April 8th - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
April 9th - Detroit. MI - St Andrews Hall
April 10th - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
April 11th - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
April 12th - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
April 13th - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
April 15th - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive
April 16th - Columbus. OH - TempleLive
April 17th - Plainfield, IN - Hendrick's Live
April 18th - St Louis. MO - Delmar Hall
April 19th - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
April 21st - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
April 22nd - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
April 23rd - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary
April 25th - Boise. ID - Revolution Center
September 25th - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
September 26th - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
September 27th - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
September 28th - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
October 1st - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre
October 2nd - Glenside. PA - Keswick Theatre
October 3rd - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre
October 5th - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
October 8th - Hartford. CT - Infinity Hall
October 9th - Newton, NJ - Newton Theatre
October 10th - Red Bank. NJ - Count Basie Theater
October 11th - Tarrytown, NY - Music Hall
October 12th - Fairfield. CT - Sacred Heart Theatre
October 16th - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre
October 17th - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts
October 18th - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theatre
