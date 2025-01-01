Jason Bonham Jams Led Zeppelin Classic With Billy Joel On New Year's Eve

Billy Joel had a special surprise for fans at his New Year's Eve (December 31st) concert at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY when he brought out Jason Bonham to jam a Led Zeppelin classic.
Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin icon John Bonham, jumped on stage with Joel to perform of a cover of the band's classic hit "Whole Lotta Love". The drummer was on hand after his solo project, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, opened the show.
Joel told the crowd, "We're going to bring a guest onstage and do this next song. We have fun playing this, especially with this guy. Please welcome Jason Bonham. You all know this song. It's not a piano song." Fans filmed footage of the jam surfaced online
