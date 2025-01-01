Oasis North American Reunion Tour Sold Out In An Hour (2024 In Review)

Oasis scored a top 24 story of October 2024 after all North American dates on the band's OASIS LIVE '25 world tour sold out within an hour of going on sale. The news comes after the band rocked the world with the announcement of their return and a UK and Ireland stadium tour that also sold out instantly while setting a record for the biggest concert launch ever seen in the region.
With almost half a million tickets sold, the North American leg, produced by Live Nation and SJM, will see Oasis play two nights each at stadiums in Toronto, East Rutherford, Los Angeles, Mexico City and one night in Chicago.
Planning continues for Oasis Live '25 to go to other continents outside of Europe and North America later next year. The Oasis Live '25 tour dates currently run as below:
JULY 2025
4th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)
5th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)
11th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
12th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
16th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
19th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
20th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
25th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
26th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
30th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
AUGUST 2025
2nd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
3rd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
8th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
9th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
12th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
16th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
17th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
24th - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)
25th - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (EXTRA DATE) (SOLD OUT)
28th - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)
31st - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)
SEPTEMBER 2025
1st - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (EXTRA DATE) (SOLD OUT)
6th - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)
7th - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium (EXTRA DATE) (SOLD OUT)
12th - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)
13th - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros (EXTRA DATE) (SOLD OUT)
27th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
28th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
